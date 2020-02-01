'Hollow person like Rahul Gandhi will find everything hollow,' says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hit out at former Congress president for calling the budget 'hollow' and said that hollow person like Rahul Gandhi will find everything hollow.

"A person who is hollow himself, will find everything hollow. I request Rahul Gandhi to educate himself, stay in the country, learn about it and have a positive mindset. Then he will be able to contribute to the country as the opposition," he said.

Soon after the presentation of Union Budget 2020-2021 by Sitharaman, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called it "hollow" and "tactical stuff without any central idea".

"The main issue is unemployment. I did not see any concrete, strategic idea that could help our youngsters get jobs. There were redundant things in the budget and I did not see any central idea," Rahul Gandhi said.

"It describes the government quite well. There is a lot of repetition, a lot of rambling and nothing concrete. It describes the mindset of the government, all talk and nothing concrete," he said.

Union Minister Pradhan said that the budget shows that the government will continue the reforms and is about maintaining low taxation.

"To put it briefly, with this budget, reform will continue so as low taxation. In both direct and indirect tax, investors and citizens will be benefitted."

"In social sectors, like health and infrastructure, investment opportunities will be eased out that will lead to employment generation," he said.

While on Twitter, Pradhan thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam for presenting the budget.

"Thank FM @nsitharaman ji for a historic budget, which perfectly embodies the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas by keeping Gareeb, Kisan, Mahila and the Aam-Aadmi at the centre of her Budget as well as positively touching every section of society," Pradhan tweeted. (ANI)

