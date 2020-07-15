Home care plans for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients: Girish Dayalan

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): In view of the rising cases, private hospitals in SAS Nagar will extend home care treatment to asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. This will help to keep the tertiary care (L3) facilities vacant and ready for the treatment of those critical.

"At the behest of District Administration, the private hospitals with larger medical infrastructure, will extend home care treatment plans to asymptomatic corona virus-positive patients," said, Deputy Commissioner, Girish Dayalan.

Pointing out that the step will help those who need it more, he added, "it has been observed that many times L3 medical facilities are occupied by those patients who can afford treatment in these facilities rather than those who actually require admission to them on emergent medical grounds."

"So, in order to ensure optimum utilisation of health infrastructure and making available L3 facilities for critical patients, the tertiary care (L3) hospitals would extend medical services to the COVID-19 patients at home, who do not require a medical supply of oxygen or need not be put ventilator," he added further.

The official further said that rooms have been made available in certain hotels, where a non-critical patient would be able to take check-in and avail home care treatment, to avoid his co-morbid family members or kids from exposure to the virus.

Similarly, once the critical patient recovers and does not require L3 facilities, the person would be referred back to L2, L1 or home isolation, he further said. Currently, Fortis and Max Hospital Mohali are extending home care plans, along with a number of hotels. (ANI)

