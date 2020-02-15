Home, Education departments to take strict action over SSGI incident, says Vijay Rupani

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that government has taken serious note of the matter pertaining to an Institute in Bhuj where girl students were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear to check whether they are menstruating or not, and has issued orders to the Home department and Education department to take strict action.

"The state government has taken the incident very seriously and issued orders to Home department and Education department to take strict action," said Rupani while speaking to ANI here in Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister informed that an FIR in the matter was lodged on Friday.

At least 68 girl students of Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) in Gujarat's Bhuj were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear to prove that they were not menstruating.



The students are demanding action legal action against the authorities of the education institution for making such a move.



"We do respect our institution, but what they did was not right. Legal action should be taken against them. We decided to call the media to throw light on the matter," one of the complainants told ANI.



The girl alleged that the principal of the institute blackmailed and forced them to withdraw the complaint.



"The principal and a few others have called us and tried emotionally blackmailed us. He also told us to give in writing that everything is fine now. We want legal action and not just the apology from the administration," she said.



Responding to the claims, Darshana Dholakia, SSGI Dean, said that an inquiry team has been formed to look into the matter. (ANI)

