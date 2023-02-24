Home guard dies by suicide following torture by his brothers in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): A 55-year-old home guard has died by hanging himself following torture by his brothers in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district and he also wrote the names of his brother and his sister-in-law on his body before ending his life, a police official said on Friday.

The home guard was identified as Kamlesh Sharma (55), a resident of Damron Kalan village and he was posted at Dinara police station in the district. Kamlesh was still in service.

Kamlesh also wrote a suicide note on his body with a pen in which he mentioned that his brothers Ram Babu and Uma Charan and his sister-in-law Ramdevi were responsible for his death. He wrote that they were torturing him for several days and they were not even giving him a share from his father's land. He also suffered lung disease and as a result of which he was forced to commit suicide.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, "Kamlesh hanged himself on Thursday (February 23) morning. He was still in service and he also completed his duty a day before the incident till evening. Kamlesh wrote on his hand and left thigh with a pen in which he mentioned the names of his two brothers and his sister-in-law that they were torturing him. He also mentioned that he was suffering from lung disease and he was troubled by it."

A case has been registered into the matter and post mortem of the body has also been conducted to ascertain other aspects as well. Now, we will take the statements of family members and further action will be taken accordingly, SSP Chandel added.

Kamlesh's son Vikas Sharma said, "My father was having a dispute with his uncle and elder father over the land. Once there was a scuffle between them, since then my father's health deteriorated. His health did not improve even after consulting various doctors. Because of which he has taken this suicidal step." (ANI)

