Home Minister Amit Shah condoles loss of life in Ahmedabad fire

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of eight people in the fire which broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today morning.

He also expressed his condolences to the affected families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident at a hospital in Ahmedabad. My condolences and thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Minister tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the death of eight people in the fire.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM Vijay Rupani and Mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)

