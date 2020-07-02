Home Minister Amit Shah emphasises on more testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that during the meeting with Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over COVID-19 situation on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised on increasing testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits to help reduce the infection transmission rate.

"During the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised on adoption of more testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits to help reduce the infection transmission rate. These kits can be provided by GoI to UP and Haryana. Focus on early hospitalization to reduce mortality rates," the MHA said.

According to the MHA, Shah also emphasised on extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas App to help in mapping of COVID in NCR.

The MHA said that Uttar Pradesh and Haryana can avail AIIMS-Telemedicine consultation through which patients will get advice from experts.

Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting via video conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan was also present in the meeting. (ANI)