Home Minister Amit Shah meets his Maldivian counterpart

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Home Minister of Maldives Sheikh Imran Abdulla called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

There have been several high-level engagements between the two countries in recent times.

Earlier this month, India airlifted more than 600 individuals including seven Maldivians from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of deadly coronavirus.

Indian and Maldives nationals were stranded in China after the country imposed quarantine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Maldives is very grateful to India for evacuating seven Maldivians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan province in China, Defense Minister Mariya Didi had said. (ANI)

