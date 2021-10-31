Home Minister Amit Shah meets Juna Pithadhishvar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar at Harihar Ashram in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah met Juna Pithadhishvar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, other saints and top dignitaries of Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha at Harihar Ashram, in Haridwar on Saturday.

In a meeting held for an hour, Shah had a discussion with Swami Sri Paramatmanandaji.



The acharyas discussed certain issues pertaining to Hindu Dharma and culture which require restorative actions from the government.

Acharyas also discussed plans to protect and propagate dharma and culture.



Avadheshanandaji, Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati, Jagadguru H.H.Swami Sri Nirmalanandanathji, Baba Ramdevji, Swami Jnananandaji, Acharya Krishnamaniji, Swami Vishweshwaranandaji, Swami Sri Brahmeshanandaji were also present.



During his visit to Haridwar, Shah paid a visit to the Parad Shiv Temple in the Harihar Ashram and garlanded the 'Parad Shivling'.

Earlier in the day, he met the Shantikunj Ashram chief Pranav Pandya in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present in the meeting.

Shah also addressed the golden jubilee celebrations of Shantikunj Ashram in Haridwar on Saturday. (ANI)

