Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to concerned authorities, NDMA officials over Vizag gas leak

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding the styrene gas leakage incident in Visakhapatnam.

"The incident in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam," tweeted the Home Minister.

A chemical gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam, according to Tirupathi Rao, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO).

Meanwhile Andhra Pradesh DGP, Damodar Goutam Sawang told ANI that seven casualties have been recorded so far in connection with the incident.

"There have been seven casualties so far, one of them fell into the well when trying to escape. The incident occurred at around 3:30 am in the morning. The evacuation operation is still underway. The plant was shut due to the countrywide lockdown," Sawang said.

One hundred and twenty people have been hospitalised, police said. (ANI)





