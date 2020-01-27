Home Minister Amit Shah to preside over CZC in Naya Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The 22nd meeting of the Central Zonal Council (CZC) comprising Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh is scheduled to be held at Naya Raipur on January 28.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the vice-chairman of the CZC and the host of the event.

"Other Chief Ministers from the states in the Zone along with two Ministers each are the members of CZC. Chief Secretaries and senior officers from the State Governments and the Union Government will also attend the meeting," reads a government release.

The last meeting of the Central Zonal Council was last held in Lucknow on September 24, 2018.

The Council takes up issues concerning Centre and States and member-States of the zone. The Zonal Councils are thus an effective platform for the resolution of inter-state disputes as well as irritants between Centre and member-States. (ANI)

