Home Minister Amit Shah wishes 'Devbhoomi' people on Himachal Day

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Greeting people on the occasion of Himachal Pradesh Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said "the people of Devbhoomi have established many records in the interest of the nation."

Himachal Day is celebrated on April 15 every year. It was on this day in 1948, when the state of Himachal Pradesh came into existence.

"Best wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh, the land of spiritual heritage and natural beauty, on Himachal Day. The people of Devbhoomi have established many records in the interest of the nation. I pray to God for the good health and progress of the people of the state," Shah said in a tweet.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also wished people on the occasion of Himachal Day.



"Many congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Himachal Day. Land of Gods and Goddesses, rivers, streams and snow-laden mountains. People's sincere love and brotherhood further add to the beauty of Devbhoomi Himachal. I wish that our state progress twice day and night," he said in the tweet.

