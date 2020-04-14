Home Minister calls Maharashtra CM, expresses concern over Bandra gathering

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra.

The Home Minister stressed that such events weaken India's fight against coronavirus and administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents.

He also offered his full support to Maharashtra government.

A large group of migrant workers gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. They were later dispersed.

"The migrant labourers had gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states. However, they were later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate," said a police official.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended till May 3. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

