Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister reviews issues related to NRC's final publication in Assam

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the issues related to final publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.
The review meeting, held here on Monday, was attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Chief Secretary of Assam and other senior officials.
According to an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, extensive deliberations were made on the issue.
The meeting decided to full opportunity to those excluded from the NRC, to appeal against their non-inclusion. "Every individual, whose name does not figure in the final NRC, can represent his/her case in front of the appellate authority, that is, Foreigner Tribunals (FT)," said the statement.
Under the provisions of Foreigners Act 1946 and Foreigners (Tribunals) Order 1964, only FTs are empowered to declare a person as a foreigner. Thus, non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does not by itself amount to him/her being declared as a foreigner.
As it may not be possible for all those excluded from the final NRC to file the appeal within the prescribed time limit, the MHA will amend the rules to increase the present time limit of filing of appeals in FTs from 60 days to 120 days. The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 are also being amended accordingly, the statement further said.
On July 23, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline for the final publication of the NRC in Assam from July 31 to August 31.
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman had passed the order on a plea filed by the Centre and Assam government for extension of the deadline.
The top court had, however, refused to allow a plea for 20 per cent sample re-verification of those included and excluded from the NRC. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:41 IST

Centre approves Rs 4,432 crore additional assistance to Odisha,...

New Delhi, [India] Aug 20 (ANI): A high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance of Rs 4,432.10 crore to Karnataka, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for natural calamities faced by them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:28 IST

J-K: Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

Krishna Ghati (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier on Tuesday lost his life as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:09 IST

Assam: First humanoid robot 'Palki' serves up delicacies at...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Waitress Palki at Guwahati's Uruka restaurant is the talk of the town!

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

14.4-ft-long python rescued in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forest officials along with a number of NGO activists rescued a 14.4-foot long python in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:00 IST

Himachal Minister airlifted after being stranded for three days

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Ramlal Markande was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after being stuck in the Lahaul and Spiti district for the last three days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:56 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court defers hearing on ED's plea for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to August 29 the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail of Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:54 IST

SC issues notices to Centre, social media majors on Facebook plea

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Twitter, Google, and YouTube on a plea filed by Facebook seeking transfer to the court petitions pending before different high courts, demanding interlinking of Aadhaar database with social media profiles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:48 IST

Govt tax-neutral towards petrol, diesel prices: UP minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday affirmed that government is tax-neutral towards petrol and diesel prices and the recent increase in VAT on these commodities would not drastically affect the oil prices.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:45 IST

INX Media case : Delhi High Court dismisses anticipatory bail...

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in both the cases filed by CBI and ED related to INX media scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:38 IST

ED summon to Raj Thackeray: MNS workers asked to gather outside...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) withdrew its call for a bandh to protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Raj Thackeray, party leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Tuesday said that MNS workers will gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:36 IST

Modi congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan 2 entering lunar orbit

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan 2 entering the moon's orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:35 IST

Removal of Art 370 a step taken in the interest of the country:...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a step taken in the interest of the country.

Read More
iocl