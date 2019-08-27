Home Minister Shah assured that Centre will look into Ravidas Temple issue: SAD President

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 27 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the party that the Centre would consider its appeal to reconstruct the Guru Ravidas temple at its original location in Tughlaqabad.

The SAD president along with Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and urged to him to consider the party's appeal to rebuild Guru Ravidas Temple.

Badal disclosed that the Home Minister had assured the party that he would look into the matter and that the Centre would take action keeping in minds the sentiments of the Ravidasia community.

"This includes taking up the case with the Supreme Court also. We are grateful for this assurance and hope this issue will now be resolved soon", he said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple in Tughlaqabad village in New Delhi, in compliance with the Supreme Court's order, on August 10.

Following the demolition, various political outfits and devotees took to the streets to register their protest.

On Tuesday, a petition was moved in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to re-build the Ravidas temple.

The petition was filed by Congress Haryana President Ashok Tanwar and former Haryana minister Pradeep Jain. (ANI)