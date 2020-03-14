Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the second convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat received Shah at the airport in Dehradun.
The Home Minister is slated to address the students at the event. (ANI)
Home Minister Shah attends convocation of AIIMS, Rishikesh
ANI | Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:09 IST
