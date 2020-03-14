Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the second convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh on Saturday. (Photo: BJP Twitter)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the second convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh on Saturday. (Photo: BJP Twitter)

Home Minister Shah attends convocation of AIIMS, Rishikesh

ANI | Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:09 IST

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the second convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat received Shah at the airport in Dehradun.
The Home Minister is slated to address the students at the event. (ANI)

iocl
iocl