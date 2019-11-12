Home Minister Shah expresses grief over death of former CEC Seshan

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan who died in Chennai following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night.

"Saddened by the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner, Shri T N Seshan Ji. He played a transformative role in reforming and strengthening India's electoral institution. The nation will always remember him as a true torchbearer of democracy. My prayers are with his family," tweeted Shah.

The 87-year-old was the 10th CEC and had served from December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. He was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. (ANI)