Home Minister Shah holds meeting with 3 Union Ministers

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is holding a meeting with his three Cabinet colleagues here. The meeting is currently underway.

Shah is having the meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Women and Child Development, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

More details about the meeting are awaited. (ANI)