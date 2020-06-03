Home Ministry appoints Rajeev Ranjan Kumar new CEO of Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, replaces Meena

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Home Ministry on Wednesday appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) of Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB).

A ministry order said that Rajeev Ranjan Kumar, DIG, CRPF, will be new CEO of KPKB, the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India. He replaces RM Meena, also a DIG-rank officer.

"Owing to administrative reasons, CRPF has recalled the present CEO KPKB back to CRPF. It has been decided that Rajeev Ranjan Kumar, DIG CRPF will function as CEO KPKB for a period of three months in place of RM Meena with immediate effect," said in the order.

The decision has been taken after Meena allegedly issued a list of de-listed products. The list had 1026 products including those from companies such as includes Dabur, Hindustan Lever, Eureka Forbes and Sleepwell.

KPKB recalled its order after various companies objected and MHA also showed its displeasure over the list. KPKB has said that list will be re-scrutinised and fresh list will be out soon. (ANI)

