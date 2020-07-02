Home Ministry declares nine individuals 'designated terrorists' for trying to revive militancy in Punjab

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday declared nine individuals as designated terrorist, under the provisions of the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for trying to revive militancy in Punjab.

The individuals, according to the government, are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and from foreign soil. They have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan Movement.

The nine individuals include chiefs and members of various terrorist organizations, namely Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) apart from Unlawful Association Sikh for Justice (SfJ).

The individuals who were designated terrorists today are Pakistan based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Pak based ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh, Pak based KZF chief Ranjeet Singh, Pak based KCF chief Paramjit Singh, Germany based key KZF member Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Germany based KZF key member Gurmeet Singh Bagga, USA based key member of unlawful association SfJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannum, Canada based chief of KTF Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Uk based BKI chief Paramjit Singh.

The UAPA, 1967 was amended in August 2019 by the Centre to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist. (ANI)