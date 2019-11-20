BJP national working president JP Nadda speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday
BJP national working president JP Nadda speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

Home Ministry gives or withdraws security based on threat perception: Nadda in Rajya Sabha

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:17 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): BJP working president and Rajya Sabha MP, JP Nadda on Wednesday explained that the Home Ministry gives or withdraws security to a person based on the threat perception.
Nadda was replying to Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha who raised the issue of withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"There is nothing political, security hasn't been withdrawn. Home Ministry has a very set pattern and there is a protocol. It is not done by a politician, it is done by Home Ministry and according to threat perception the security is given and withdrawn," Nadda said in Upper House.
"We urge the government that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations," Sharma said.
The Congress party today gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over "withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to certain persons".
The SPG security cover given to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn last week by the central government after a security review. Their security detail was replaced with 'Z plus' security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, earlier in the day gave an adjournment motion notice in the House on the Home Ministry's move to remove the special protection from the Gandhi family.
Chowdhury and DMK leader TR Baalu later sought to raise the issue during zero-Hour but Speaker Om Birla did not let them speak on the issue saying the issue was already raised by them.
Yesterday, Congress members protested in Lok Sabha and came near the Speaker's podium during question hour. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:25 IST

'Our agenda is to make sure disqualified MLAs lose,' says...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Just days ahead of the Karnataka bypolls, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that it did not matter whether H D Kumaraswamy supported his party or not.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:24 IST

Karnataka school introduces 'water bell' to create awareness...

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Indraprastha School in Uppinangady town of Dakshina Kannada district has introduced a separate 'water bell' to create awareness about drinking water among the students.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:19 IST

AAP protests in Parliament, demands inclusion of bill on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday protested in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament, demanding to bring a bill on the unauthorised colonies in this winter session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:17 IST

Modern technology developed for use of Hindi, Sanskrit on ICT devices

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): For promoting progressive use of Hindi and Sanskrit for official purposes, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Technology Development for Indian Languages (TDIL) Programme has developed a modern technology for use of Hindi and Sanskrit on Informati

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:14 IST

J-K situation fully normal, noone died in police firing since...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the situation is "fully normal" in Jammu and Kashmir and not a single person had died in police firing after August 5, when Article 370 was abrogated and the two Union territories (Jammu & Kashm

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:00 IST

Kerala govt seeks re-investigation, re-trial of Walayar rape case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Kerala government on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Kerala High Court seeking investigation to be conducted again in the Walayar rape case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:59 IST

UDF stages protest in Kerala assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Kerala Assembly proceeding on Wednesday were disrupted after opposition MLA's protested in the well of the house alleging police attack against Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers here a day before.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:56 IST

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of party's LS MPs to discuss...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of party's Lok Sabha MPs to discuss Parliament strategy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:54 IST

Delegation of JNU students reaches MHRD

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A delegation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Wednesday reached the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD).

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:53 IST

8 killed in car-truck collision in Assam

Udalguri (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Eight people were killed on the spot after a car collided with a parked truck on National Highway-15 here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:43 IST

Adjournment motion notice in LS over JNU issue, lathi-charge on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue and "brutal and inhuman lathi-charge on students of Kerala".

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:41 IST

TMC gives adjournment motion notice in LS over telecom blackout...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over telecom blackout in Kashmir valley.

Read More
iocl