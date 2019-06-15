Home Ministry has asked SIT to probe afresh anti-Sikh riots case against Kamal Nath, says Sirsa

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been constituted to investigate closed cases of 1984 Sikh genocide cases, to probe afresh a case against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, said Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Sirsa said he had taken up the matter of investigation against Nath with then Home Minister through Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and had written a letter in December 2018.

Sirsa alleged that Kamal Nath is guilty of instigating mob at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib on November 1, 1984, where the mob burnt two Sikhs. He said that an FIR (601/84) was registered at the Parliament Street Police station on November 1, 1984, in this regard in which police filed a charge-sheet against five accused but deliberately left out Kamal Nath.

Sirsa said that he had taken up the matter with the SIT which said that its jurisdiction was limited to the cases closed for lack of evidence only and it cannot investigate a case already tried in a court of law.

He said that he then took up the matter with Home Ministry which has now asked the SIT to investigate the case against Kamal Nath. "It has also issued the notification in this regard extending jurisdiction or scope of inquiry of the SIT," he said.

Sirsa said that the new order of Home Ministry extending the scope of the inquiry has paved the way for reinvestigation in cases where accused were let off due to lack of evidence due to the collusion of police with the guilty.

The DSGMC president said that now with reinvestigation of the case, "Kamal Nath will surely go to jail like Sajjan Kumar who too was enjoying Z-Plus security."

Sirsa said: "We will urge the SIT to include the name of Kamal Nath in FIR No. 601/84 and immediately arrest him. With the latest order of the Home Ministry, we have fulfilled our promise to ensure action against Kamal Nath." (ANI)