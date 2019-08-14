Home Ministry launches scheme to award trainers, support staff in police institutions

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced a scheme to give recognition to the trainers and other support staff working in police training institutions of State and Central Police Forces.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has instituted a scheme for the award of Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training to the trainers and other support staff working in police training institutions of State and Central Police Forces," read a press release from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

The ministry revealed that it has received over 560 nominations for the award out of which 245 were recommended as eligible for the year 2017-18.

The nominations for the award were scrutinised by the Institution Level Committee and the Headquarters Level Committee of each nominating organisation. The final recommendation was made by a BPRD committee which was then approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The objective of the institution of the "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training" is to accord due recognition to the work of trainers in enhancing the quality and standard of training in Police Training Institutions in the States/UTs and CPOs/CAPFs," the press release further said. (ANI)

