Home Ministry, police organisations, UTs donate Rs 89 cr to PM CARES Fund: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that its staff, central police organisations and Union Territories without legislature will contribute their one day's salary amounting to Rs 89 crores to PM CARES Fund to combat coronavirus.

"On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officers and staff of Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Police Organisations, as well as six UTs without a legislature, would contribute one day's salary (totaling Rs 89 crores) to PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19," Shah tweeted.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister. (ANI)