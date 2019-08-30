Home Ministry simplifies visa norms for foreigners to avail healthcare facilities

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday said that foreigners in the country do not need to convert their primary visas to medical visas to avail healthcare services.

"Liberalization of medical visa regime: Government permits foreigners to avail indoor treatment up to 180 days even in case of pre-existing conditions on their primary visa, except in cases of organ transplant," MHA spokesperson tweeted from its official account.

According to the ministry, the central government had revised the procedure last year.

"Some foreign nationals, who are already in India on valid visas, were facing difficulties in taking medical treatment in the event of their falling sick during their stay in the country. They were being advised by some hospitals to get their visas converted into medical visas," an official statement said.

The government has further liberalised the medical visa regime and permitted foreigners to get the indoor treatment on their primary visa even for pre-existing diseases which the foreigner may have been suffering from even before their entry into India.

However, treatments requiring organ transplant are only permitted on a medical visa. (ANI)

