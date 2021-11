Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reaches Kolkata to discuss land acquisition cases

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday arrived in Kolkata to hold a meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary to discuss pending land acquisition cases for construction of border fence and road projects.

According to sources, "The visit of Union Home Secretary to Kolkata today is regarding meeting with Chief Secretary to discuss pending land acquisition cases for construction of border fence and road projects, Border Out Posts and Integrated Check Posts." (ANI)