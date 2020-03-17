Home Secretary Bhalla reviews preparedness to contain coronavirus threat

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the level of preparedness to contain the spread of coronavirus in states bordering Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Bhalla held a video conference with Chief Secretaries/Additional Chief Secretaries and DsGP/Additional DsGP of States viz., Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, besides Secretary Border Management and DsG of BSF, SSB and Assam Rifles.
"The Union Home Secretary urged all the concerned officials to ensure that round the clock deployment of doctors, with requisite testing kits and other medical supplies, be done so that hundred percent screening is done without fail," read the release.
"The States informed that regular screening is being done by doctors at various transit points and the community in border areas has been sensitized in respect of precautions to be taken to avoid getting infected by the virus, through gram sabhas," the release said.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is 137. (ANI)
