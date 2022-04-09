Home Secretary honours CRPF bravehearts on 'Shaurya Diwas', credits them for tourism revival in J-K

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday presented medals to the paramilitary personnel on the occasion of the 57th CRPF Valour Day for their courage in the line of duty during operations in Jammu and Kashmir and against Left Wing extremism and other areas in the country.

Bhalla also credited them for the revival of tourism in the valley.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated 'Shaurya Diwas' today by honoring the officials, personnel, and relatives of martyrs during a function at CRPF Institute in Vasant Kunj.

At least 100 CRPF personnel including senior officers were awarded Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion.

ASI Mohal Lal was awarded President's Police Medal for Gallantry (Posthumously) for his bravery act during the Pulwama attack when the jawan tried to prevent the attack, however, lost his life in the blast.

Director-General of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) Atul Karwal, the then IG CRPF in J-K was awarded Gallantry Medal for a successful operation in Kashmir in the year 2016.

Inspector General Ravi Deep Sahi was also awarded Police Medal for Gallantry for an operation in J&K in the year 2017.



Several other officers and jawans were presented with gallantry awards and certificates on the occasion.

Shaurya Diwas remained suspended for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing CRPF personnel, Bhalla said, "We get most of the demand for CRPF from States for deployment because CRPF has expertise in maintaining law and order. And it makes it very useful for us."

He added that CRPF along with manpower also uses technology to maintain peace like drones in LWE areas.

"We have guns along with modern technology. Basically, CRPF is a self Contained Force. Terror activities have been curbed down because of CRPF efforts," he added.

The Secretary lauded the contribution of CRPF in maintaining peace in J-K and said that the tourists are back in the valley because of their efforts.

"We need a balanced approach to in-field operation. And thanks to senior officers of CRPF for maintaining it. Because of CRPF efforts, tourists are back in Kashmir. Flights full of tourists are landing in J&K," Bhalla said.

He exuded confidence in the successful completion of the scheduled Amarnath Yatra "because of the CRPF efforts".

"CRPF has developed short notice logistics for frequent movement. CRPF personnel live in harsh conditions like sometimes in schools but they never complained," Bhalla said. (ANI)

