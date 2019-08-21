Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba appointed next Cabinet Secretary

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba was on Wednesday appointed the new Cabinet Secretary, the country's top bureaucratic post, for a tenure of two years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from August 30 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government notification read.

ACC also approved the appointment of Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat before he takes over as Cabinet Secretary from the incumbent P K Sinha. (ANI)

