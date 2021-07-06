Home Secretary reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu Kashmir with top police officials of Jammu and Kashmir and other senior officials.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh, IB chief Arvind Kumar, DG CRPF Kuldiep Singh and DG CISF Sudhir Kumar were among those present.



The meeting reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the drone attack at Jammu Air Force station on June 26 night.

Source told ANI that in the hour-long meeting, top police officials of Jammu Kashmir briefed Home Secretary on security arrangements made in the state especially in border areas after the drone attack. They also discussed the security challenges in the state.

Security agencies are on high alert especially in border areas with Pakistan after the Jammu drone incident.

Two low-intensity explosions were reported nearly on June 26 night in the technical area of Jammu Air Force station. The attack, carried out possibly using the improvised explosive devices (IED), could not cause much damage and caused minor injuries to two personnel. (ANI)

