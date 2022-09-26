Home Secretary to meet Telangana, Andhra officials on issues related to Reorganisation of AP Act

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is likely to convene a crucial meeting of officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday over the unsettled matters related to the Reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh Act 2014.

Officials in ministries of central government are expected to take part in the north block office of the Home Ministry. The meeting is learnt to take place in the first half of the day.

The meeting might be held both in physical and virtual mode.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chief secretaries and several other officials concerned will participate in the meeting.



A similar meeting was held in January this year in which Telangana had firmly expressed its stand that all matters must be resolved based on the provisions of the Reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh State Act. The Andhra Pradesh side, however, had asked for a revision in some sections of the Act, especially over properties and debts.

The Home Secretary then noted the versions of both the states. This meeting is crucial as the Home Secretary might have found out solutions to some unresolved issues and put before both the states to form consensus.

The Home Ministry is learnt to have earlier shared the agenda for this meeting comprising over a dozen issues with the chief secretaries of the two state governments and secretaries of Finance, Food, Education, Agriculture, Petroleum and Health Ministries beside the Railway Board chairman and other departments.

The agenda of the meeting was reported to be divided between discussions on bilateral and other issues.

The meeting is likely to discuss the issue of funding for the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, rapid rail connectivity and, bilateral issues such as the division of companies and corporations in Schedule Nine and institutions mentioned in Schedule Ten of the Reorganisation Act among other issues. (ANI)

