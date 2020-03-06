Home Secretary visits CRPF headquarters in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday visited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in New Delhi. This was Bhalla's first visit to the headquarters after the appointment of the new Director General of CRPF, Dr AP Maheshwari.

"The people of India have great confidence in CRPF. That is the reason why the Force is in great demand in handling serious law and order situations in the states," Ajay Kumar Bhalla said.

Bhalla, while addressing the 51st Batch of DAGOs-the Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers of CRPF in its headquarters, impressed upon the young trainee officers to leverage the professional benefit which accrues from the huge operational diversities that CRPF offers in multiple theatres of conflict management.

Sharing his ideas on CRPF with the probationers, DG CRPF averred that due to the state-specific peculiarities of law and order challenges on the one hand and the dynamic experience of CRPF in conflict resolution on the other, the Force will continue to have great relevance in the internal security scenario of the country.

Striking a brilliant comparison between the role of CRPF and that of a 'Surgeon' in the treatment of internal conflict, Dr Masheshwari explained that the mandate of CRPF in law and order crises faced by the states is only surgical in nature and that the overall care of the law and order situations lies in the exclusive domain of the respective states," a press release says. (ANI)