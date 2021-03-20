Home Secretary writes to states, lays stress on significance of COVID-appropriate behaviour

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to all states and UTs and reiterated the significance of COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

With 39,726 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331 on Friday.



Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

India crossed a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 4 crore mark, Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

A total of 4,11,55,978 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today. (ANI)

