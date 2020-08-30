Home Secretary writes to states to not impose any lockdown outside containment zones without consultation

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday wrote to chief secretaries of all states and union territories to not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the Centre.

The letter said there won't be any restrictions in inter-state movements of persons and goods.

"I would like to reiterate again that states/union territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by MHA. State/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government. Further, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," the letter said.

The government issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which will come into effect from September 1. The Centre has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones. (ANI)

