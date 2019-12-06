Home Secretary writes to States, UTs on incidents of 'sexual offences against women'

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to chief secretaries of states and union territories on incidents of "heinous sexual offences against women and girls reported recently".

Bhalla stated, "Safety of women and girls is a high priority for the Government."

"While Government has taken steps to strengthen legislative provisions to deal with such offences in a stringent manner, for effective deterrence, it is imperative that the police is easily accessible and is able to deal with any complaint on crime against women in a timely and pro-active manner," read the letter dated December 5.

"MHA had requested all States/UTs to ensure strict compliance with the provision in law to file "Zero" FIR in event of a cognisable offence, including sexual assault on women. It had also been re-iterated that failure in this regard by any police official is a punishable offence," it read.

The Secretary also said that it is necessary to ensure that police personnel are much more "responsive and sensitive in handling complaints" on crimes against women and girls.

He also emphasised on forensic evidence saying that it is critical to the delivery of justice and requested states and union territories to review their capacities and take action for modernisation in this regard.

"Forensic evidence is critical to the delivery of justice.... All States/UTs were requested to review their capacities, identify gaps, and take action for modernization of their Forensic Science Laboratories through the provision of latest forensic equipment and trained manpower, deployment of e-Forensics, and other capacity-building activities, ensuring that these laboratories retain operation independence," the letter read.

The burnt body of a Telangana-based woman veterinary doctor was found on November 28 in Ranga Reddy district. Later, it was found that the doctor was gang-raped and killed before being burnt by the accused.

In a separate case, a 23-year-old woman who filed a rape case in March this year was allegedly set ablaze alive by four accused in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. Currently, she is battling for life at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. (ANI)

