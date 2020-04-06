Homeless people in Gujarat's Bharuch join nation in fight against COVID-19

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Supporting India's fight against coronavirus, the homeless people here also followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles.

The people were seen lighting candles at 9 pm on Sunday.

People in various states of the country on Sunday turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country.

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

