Homeless people living near Yamuna Bazaar shifted to night shelters amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, homeless people living in areas near Yamuna Bazaar have been shifted to night shelters.

Rajendra Pathania ACP, Civil Lines, told reporters that homeless people living near Yamuna Bazaar were being shifted to night shelters. "These people were homeless and were dependent on Hanuman Mandir for their food," he said.

One of the persons being shifted to a night shelter, Bhupender, who hails from Palwal, told ANI, "I used to get work during the party or marriage functions. However, since the lockdown began I lost all sources of income. I have been virtually without food for past one week."

Manohar, hailing from Jharkhand, said that he used to earn a living by pulling rickshaw and sometimes would even get work during the marriage season. "Since the lockdown began, I only get to eat when someone gives us food."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told ANI, "On orders of Delhi CM, all of these workers have been taken to the night shelters set up across Delhi. They'll be kept there now and food will be provided to all of them. If any worker anywhere in Delhi faces any problem, our government will take care of them."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted, "Workers were gathered at Yamuna Ghat. Arrangements have been made for them to stay. They have been ordered to shift immediately. There is no shortage of food and night shelters. If anyone is hungry or homeless, then let us know."

He further tweeted, "We feed 10 lakh, people daily and give free ration to 75 lakh people. Arrangements have been made to provide shelter to thousands of homeless. People are so poor, many people do not even know about arrangements being provided by the government. Thank you media for telling us about such poor people. Government arrangements will be made available to every poor person." (ANI)

