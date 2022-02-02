Honda sells 3,54,209 units of 2-wheelers in January 2022

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recorded total sales of 3,54,209 units in January 2022 which includes 3,15,196 domestic sales and 39,013 exports for the month, announced the company on Tuesday.

"Anchored by a strong recovery in global exports, Honda 2-Wheelers almost doubled its exports for the month compared to January 2021 when it sold 20,467 units," reads the official statement.

While the calendar year 2022 has started on a positive note, the sales sentiment in Q4 FY22 continues to reflect the preceding challenges of the last fiscal year.



However, with visible signs of healthy recovery, HMSI is banking on speedy inoculation of vaccines. Dip in daily COVID-19 cases are being reported and easing of restrictions across states to help it gain momentum in upcoming quarters.

"This year's Union Budget also reflects a growth-oriented approach with an impetus on infrastructure and inclusive development. The focus on capital expenditure will pull the economy forward in unison and is expected to have a multiplier effect in the long term," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

In January 2022, Honda's Shine brand achieved 1 crore customers in India, strengthened its premium sales network in northern India with its Honda BigWing outlet in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.

The company also launched the 2022 CB300R model and the new 2022 CBR650R in two color schemes of grand prix red and matte gunpowder black metallic.

The figures were released on the same day Union Budget 2022-23 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

