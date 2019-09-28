Honey trapping case: 5 accused women taken to Bhopal for interrogation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Five women accused in the honey trapping case were taken to Bhopal by Indore Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The five women Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain, Barkha, Aarti Dayal and Monika Yadav were taken in two police vehicles amid tight security arrangements.

As per sources, they will be interrogated in Bhopal, Sagar, Chhindwara and Chhattarpur. They can also be taken to Delhi if SIT manages to get sufficient evidence from them.

The SIT team also carried with them the electronics gadgets, laptops and pendrive obtained from the accused possesions.

On Friday, accused Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain and Barkha were sent to police remand till September 30 in the case.

The other accused in the case, Dayal and Yadav were also sent to police remand till October 1.

Six persons including five women and a man were arrested in connection with the honey trapping case.

The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

