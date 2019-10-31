Honey trapping case: Bhopal court sends two accused to 5-day police remand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A Bhopal court on Thursday sent two accused -- Shweta Jain and Aarti Dayal - to five days of police remand in connection with the honey trap case.

Six persons, including five women and a man, were arrested in connection with the case.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Madhya Pradesh police is probing the matter. They have also carried out raids and confiscated electronics gadgets, laptops, and Pendrive from the accused persons' possession.

The scandal had rocked the state and snowballed into a political controversy.

The matter came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

