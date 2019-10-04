Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to ban face masks during public assemblies

Hong Kong, Oct 4 (ANI): Invoking rarely used emergency powers, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has banned people from wearing face masks during public assemblies.

CNN reported that the move enraged thousands of protestors who marched through streets across the territory on Friday night.

For the ban to be enacted, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will invoke the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, which grants emergency powers to the government. The law has not been used in more than half a century.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam was quoted as saying at a press conference that the mask ban comes into effect on October 5.

"We are now in a rather extensive and serious public danger. It is essential for us to stop violence and restore calm to society as soon as possible. We believe the new law will create a deterrent effect against masked protesters and rioters," she was quoted as saying. Lam also said that she won't set a date to nullify the anti-mask law.

The move comes after pro-democracy protestors participated in demonstrations using masks to hide their identity.

On October 1, as China marked the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in the country, a protest broke out in several parts of Hong Kong leading to the detention of many. (ANI)

