Jaipur Jewellers Association president Sanjay Kala speaking to ANI.
Jaipur Jewellers Association president Sanjay Kala speaking to ANI.

Hong Kong protests could affect jewellery trade of approx Rs 500 cr: Jaipur Jewellers Association president

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:14 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The business prospects of nearly 300 merchants in Jaipur, who are planning to attend the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair next month, could get affected due to the ongoing anti-government protests in the island territory.
Jaipur Jewellers Association president Sanjay Kala said the traders could lose business worth Rs 500 crore.
"The protests in Hong Kong have been going on for several months. This unrest has taken a major turn...If the situation does not stabilise, then close to 300 merchants from Jaipur, who plan to set up shops at the Jewellery and Gem Fair there, will face difficulties and trade of approximately Rs 500 crore will get affected," Kala told ANI here.
More than 700 people have been arrested since the demonstrations escalated over two months ago after the pro-Beijing administration of Hong Kong announced a controversial extradition bill to allow authorities to send suspected criminals to mainland China for prosecution, according to Al-Jazeera.
That bill has since been shelved, but protesters have continued with their call for democratic reforms in the special administrative region and easing of Chinese mainland influence on daily life in the Asian financial hub.
Kala said the upward trend in gold prices is likely to continue in the coming days in view of the uncertainty in the market caused by US-China trade war and other factors.
"If this uncertainty in the international markets continues, then the price may rise further as the big investors, such as central banks of various nations, will invest in gold. The uncertainty due to the China-America trade war is making investors put money in gold," he said.
"There is also some impact due to the increase in the duty on gold. Further in the international markets too, the price has risen. Coupled with the drop in the value of rupee, the price of 10 gm gold is touching Rs 40,000 and it may rise further," he added.
Kala advised people to invest in gold and silver as it is expected to give good returns and is a safe option too. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:24 IST

No difference of opinion over portfolio allocation in K'taka: B...

Bengaluru (Karnataka)) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday denied rumours of dissatisfaction amidst his ministers over the allocation of portfolios in his newly formed Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:23 IST

INX Media: Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcripts of statement...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Kapil Sibal, a counsel appearing for the senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Tuesday moved an application in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce latter's statement recorded by it in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:22 IST

Monsoon fury: Onion, tomato prices soar in UP as flood hits supply

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Prices of onion and tomato have doubled to Rs 30 per kg in parts of Uttar Pradesh due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in some parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:21 IST

Rahul Gandhi should be the last person to talk about stealing: BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Soon after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over "stealing" money from RBI, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao slammed the Congress leader and said that he is the last person, who should talk about stealing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:19 IST

Country knows where Rahulji gets his news from; Ladakh happy...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims on Ladakh and Kashmir by stating that the people in his region have welcomed the decision by the Centre to abrogate provisions of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:08 IST

I-T dept attaches Benami asset worth Rs 150 cr belonging to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the Income Tax department has attached an asset worth over Rs 150 crore belonging to Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan, who are the sons of late former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:07 IST

J-K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Praying for peace at the Line of Control (LoC) and safety of the soldiers manning it, a woman is taking three Ganesha idols from Mumbai to her home in Jammu and Kashmir this Ganesha Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:53 IST

UP: 16 killed after truck overturns on 2 tempos in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 16 people were killed when a truck overturned on two tempos in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:35 IST

K'taka: Ivan D'Souza expresses anger over appointment of 3 deputy CMs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress legislators Ivan D'Souza on Tuesday expressed anger over the appointment of three deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka saying, "this government is against the verdict of the people."

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Bengaluru: B S Yediyurappa felicitates K'taka BJP chief Nalin Kateel

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was on Tuesday felicitated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after the latter took charge as the Karnataka BJP chief.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Minority Affairs Ministry team to meet Guv, officials and people...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said a team from his department is on a two-day visit to Srinagar where it will seek avenues for development and also assess the ground-reality in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:05 IST

Centre usurping huge windfall from RBI: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): After the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transfer of Rs 1,76,051 crore to Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the central government now "usurps a huge windfall" from RBI.

Read More
iocl