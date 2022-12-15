Honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award, says Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata event

Kolkata [West Bengal], December 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday demanded that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival, she demanded that the veteran actor should be awarded with the highest civilian Award of the country.

"Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bacchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time," she said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM also said that Bengal would continue its fights for humanity and unity in diversity.

"Bengal always fights with courage for humanity, for unity in diversity. This fight will continue. Bengal never bows down, never asks for alms, always holds head high," she said.

According to the official website, the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal is scheduled to be held between 15 - 22 December 2022 in Kolkata. (ANI)