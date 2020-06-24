Honoured, had great conversation on efforts against COVID-19: Kerala Health Minister after UN panel discussion

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday participated in a United Nations panel discussion on World Public Service Day 2020, via video-conference.

She presented Kerala's model of tackling COVID-19 in the webinar.

In a tweet, she said it was an honour to be a part of a panel.

"Participated in a panel discussion of the UN on the UN Public Service Day. It was an honour to be a part of a panel that included the UN Secretary-general, Director-General of WHO

(Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) and many others. We had a great conversation on the ongoing efforts against #COVID19," she tweeted.

United Nations, every year on June 23 celebrates UN Public Service Day to appreciate the value and virtue of public service to the community, highlight the contribution of public service in the development process, recognize the work of public servants and encourages young people to pursue careers in the public sector. (ANI)

