Honoured to present President's Colour to 'Dhaakad' police of Haryana: Amit Shah

Karnal (Haryana) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Colour to Haryana Police at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal on Tuesday.

Shah presented the award on behalf of President Draupadi Murmu.

While addressing the event, Home Minister said that the award is a certification of the highest level of professionalism and standards.

"It is an honour for me to present this award to the 'Dhaakad' Police of Haryana," he said.

The home Minister said that Haryana police have a history of being alert on every level.

"Whether it is law and order situation, ensuring public safety, making citizens' lives secure or if it is facing new challenges because of being next to the national capital, Haryana police has always proven its courage, endurance, and bravery. I congratulate all those who served as the Haryana police personnel who served from the day of its establishment till today," Shah added.

He especially congratulated Haryana, Director General of Police (DGP) P.K. Agrawal as Haryana police received the President's colour during his tenure, and praised the State Police for serving selflessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Minister further said that the Haryana police helped all the sections of the society which has restored the faith of the whole nation in the Haryana police.



In 1966, Haryana's police force strength was 12000 which has become as high as 75000 today expanding to five police ranges, four police commissionerate, 19 districts and railway police, the home minister said while congratulating.

"Haryana police showed its dedication when it also faced terrorism during the 80s-90s Punjab terrorist insurgency," he added.

"Haryana police one of the ten in the country to have this President's colour award," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address, also mentioned all the states who have received this award in the part.

At first, Uttar Pradesh Police received the award in 1952 from then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later in 1954, the Delhi Police received the award from former president Rajendra Prasad. Maharashtra Police received the award in 1961 while Jammu and Kashmir Police received it in 2003.

Tamil Nadu Police received it in 2009, Tripura Police in 2012 and Gujarat Police in 2019. Himachal Pradesh Police received the award in 2021 while Assam Police in 2022.

In a day-long visit to Haryana on Tuesday, Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate various projects of the state cooperative department.

In the afternoon, Shah will inaugurate various projects of the Haryana Cooperative Department at an event organised at Haryana Cooperative Export House (HAFED) in Karnal around 2:30 pm. (ANI)

