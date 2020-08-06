Hooch tragedy: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal demands CBI or HC probe

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 6 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal, met Governor VP Singh Badnore on Thursday, demanding an inquiry by the High Court or the CBI into the hooch tragedy as well as an enforcement directorate investigation.

"A joint delegation of SAD and BJP today urged Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to dismiss Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government and recommend an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court or the CBI into the hooch tragedy besides an ED probe to recover the ill-gotten wealth of Congress leaders," Badal wrote on twitter.

He also levelled allegations against Congress MLAs Ramanjit Singh Sikki and Rana Gurjit Singh of running the illicit liquor trade and demanded action against them.

"Properties of all those involved in the illicit liquor trade be confiscated, smuggling of denatured spirit and Extra Neutral Alcohol from distilleries be stopped, murder cases be registered against all those named by the victim families particularly Khadoor Sahib MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki," tweeted Badal.



He added, "We also demand action against two distilleries run by MLA Rana Gurjit Singh and the family of CM's religious advisor Paramjit Sarna, who are being accused of indulging in liquor smuggling and release of ENA and denatured spirit into the market illegally."

Badal said "the nexus between Congress leaders and MLAs, police and excise officials" was responsible for "contaminated liquor" that claimed 118 lives in the hooch tragedy.

"This hooch tragedy that claimed 118 lives is the result of state patronage as people across Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur have been affected by the same lot of contaminated liquor, distributed with the nexus between Congress leaders and MLAs, police and excise officials," said Badal.

The SAD president also accused the Congress government of intimidating a victim of the hooch tragedy who filed a complaint against Sikki and alleged that senior Congress leaders are keeping mum about the incident because the money from illicit liquor trade is going to the Congress high command.

"One of the victims is being threatened as she recorded a complaint against Khadoor Sahib MLA. She has been denied compensation for the death of two family members. Sunil Jhakar and Rahul Gandhi are mum as the share from this illicit trade goes right up to Congress high command," he said.

Badal said the Punjab Chief Minister has failed to perform his duty as the Excise and Home minister.

"He took no action against Cong MLAs Madan Lal Jalalpur and Hardyal Singh Kamboj though they patronised the culprits running two illegal distilleries at Rajpura and Khanna," he added.

Badal said that the illicit liquor trade has already caused a loss of Rs 5,600 crore to the state treasury.

He added, "Night curfew during the extended lockdown in Punjab was also used to transport illicit liquor freely." (ANI)

