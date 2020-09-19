Hooda demands special session of Haryana assembly, says agriculture bills against farmers

Chandigarh [India], September 18 (ANI): Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a special session of Haryana assembly, saying that "anti-farmer bills" should be discussed in the House so that people know the stance of different parties.

"These laws should be discussed in the House so that people also know which party and member stand with the farmer and those who stand against them," a Congress release said quoted Hooda.

The three agriculture-related bills, which have been Lok Sabha, seek to replace three ordinances brought by the government earlier.

The release said Congress will also meet Governor to demand a special session for implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

"Farmers of the state are facing an existential crisis due to three anti-farmer black laws which would take away protection provided to farmers. The situation demands a political consensus and is important that all parties raise their voice in the interest of the state's farmer," Hooda said.



"A special session of the assembly should be called and these three laws should be rejected outright, on the lines of Punjab," he added.

The former Chief Minister said that resolution should be passed in the assembly because agriculture and market system are in the jurisdiction of the states and the state assembly has legal and moral right to discuss this and ensure the will of the people.

Answering a question on the resignation of Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hooda said "this was a case of too little, too late".

Commenting on JJP, the alliance partner of BJP in the Haryana government, he said if the coalition partner was farmer-friendly, it would have parted ways with the government by now.

"It is now clear as daylight that they are more interested in staying in power than fighting for the rights of the farmers," he said. (ANI)

