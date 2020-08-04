'Hope CBI brings out truth': Chirag Paswan in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that he is expecting the truth to be surfaced after the Bihar government has announced to recommend the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Tuesday.

"Recommending a CBI enquiry into the case is the initial step. I have hope that CBI's investigation will bring out the truth in the case," Paswan told ANI on being asked about the state government's recommendation to the CBI.

"I had a ten-minute talk with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar this morning. He indicated that he may recommend CBI enquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput case after Mumbai authorities insulted our senior IPS officer (Vinay Tiwari)," he added.

According to Paswan, a lot of issues can be resolved between Mumbai and Punjab Police through talks. He said, "I do not know why Nitish Kumar is not talking to Mumbai government on this matter."

"It is obvious that there will be chaos when multiple agencies are involved. It is better than a Central agency takes over the investigation," he said.

Highlighting that there has been a delay of 50 days, Paswan said, "This has given enough time to people to temper the evidence but better late than never that the enquiry was recommended."

Earlier today, the Bihar Chief Minister said that he will be recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant death's case.



The Bihar Chief Minister said that the late actor's father had earlier in the day held talks with the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar and he has given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case.



"Today morning the DGP held talks with Sushant's father KK Singh, who had filed the FIR. Today he has given consent for CBI inquiry, so we are recommending the same. CBI investigation will give better results," Kumar told ANI.



"Upon filing of the FIR, the Bihar Police was investigating the case and we had always maintained that we will recommend CBI inquiry if the consent of KK Singh (the complainant) came. The recommendation will be sent today," he added.



An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

