Hope civic bodies stop issuing licenses to restaurants as per FSSAI directions: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated his opposition to restaurants being harassed by local civic bodies due to 'license raj' and expressed the hope that the municipal corporations of the national capital will stop issuing food licenses after the Central government body's directions.

"Restaurants contribute to Delhi economy and taxes in a big way. They face harassment due to license raj. All governments should work together to remove harassment. Centre government body FSSAI has directed MCDs to stop issuing food licenses. I hope MCDs will comply soon with Centre's directions," Kejriwal tweeted.



Kejriwal had earlier decided to end the requirement of license for hotels and restaurants, a move which was opposed by local civic bodies.

However, a letter by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to city municipal corporations recently surfaced in which it had stated the authority of issuing license and registration of food business operators lay with the Central or State licensing authorities appointed under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 by the respective commissioner of food safety.

The Delhi Chief Minister, quoting two news reports, also expressed the hope that MCD will comply with the Centre's directions. (ANI)

