Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): The city's first COVID-19 patient, who recovered from the disease and was discharged on Sunday, has hoped that everything is in order to fight the coronavirus in the country.
"If you are in a positive frame of mind, then you can get through the bad times. I had received immense support from the hospital staff -- whenever they came, they asked how I was doing and were very sweet to me," the COVID-19 survivor told ANI.
He added: "I am thankful to the government for providing good facilities. I did not expect the facilities of such kind."
Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later felicitated the survivor.
Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the State, Sarma said: "We have 34 COVID-19 patients and unfortunately one patient died while taking treatment. The total discharged patients, as of today, is 17. We have only 16 active cases."
He added: "I am of the view that in the next five-six days, we will be able to discharge more patients and the number of active cases would come down to single digit." (ANI)
Hope everything is in order to fight coronavirus: Guwahati's first COVID-19 survivor
ANI | Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:38 IST
Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): The city's first COVID-19 patient, who recovered from the disease and was discharged on Sunday, has hoped that everything is in order to fight the coronavirus in the country.