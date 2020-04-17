Hope foreign buyers will choose products certified by regulatory authorities: Chinese Embassy on reports of quality problems of PPE

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Reacting to reports of quality problems of some of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) recently imported from China to India, the Chinese Embassy here said that it hopes foreign buyers can choose products certified by Chinese regulatory authorities and with production qualifications when importing the products.

"Some countries including India raised their purchasing demands through diplomatic channels, and we recommend qualified companies. We hope that foreign buyers can choose products certified by Chinese regulatory authorities and with production qualifications when importing relevant products," a statement on the website of Chinese Embassy read.

It said China attaches "great importance" to the export of medical products.

"Recently, the Chinese authorities introduced stricter regulatory measures, requiring relevant exporting enterprises to provide written or electronic statements when declaring to the customs that their exports have obtained the registration certificate for the medical devices from the State Food and Drug Administration and met the quality standards of the importing country or region," the statement, dated April 16, said.

Several countries have reported quality problems over PPE and other COVID-19 related imports from China. (ANI)

